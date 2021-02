Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 18:25 Hits: 4

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed a "significant milestone" on Sunday as data showed 15 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations had been delivered, fuelling calls for the government to start relaxing stringent lockdown measures.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210214-uk-reaches-covid-19-vaccine-goal-of-15-million-first-doses