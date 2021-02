Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 13:40 Hits: 0

Germany partially closed its borders with the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol on Sunday over a troubling surge in coronavirus mutations, drawing a swift rebuke from the European Union.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210214-covid-19-germany-partly-closes-borders-with-czech-republic-austria-despite-eu-rebuke