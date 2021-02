Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 16:30 Hits: 1

Dozens were killed in overnight clashes in Yemen as Iran-backed Houthi rebels intensified attacks to seize the government's last northern stronghold, officials said Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210214-dozens-killed-as-houthi-rebels-target-last-government-stronghold-in-yemen