The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Thursday a 17 percent drop in new Covid-19 cases worldwide, a trend recorded in all six regions it monitors. But this hopeful statistic may mask incomplete data from smaller countries and a lack of understanding regarding new variants of the virus.

