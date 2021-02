Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 15:47 Hits: 1

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The Sexual Harassment Bill is expected to be ready this March and will be tabled in the next Dewan Rakyat session. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/14/sexual-harassment-bill-expected-to-be-ready-in-march-says-rina-harun