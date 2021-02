Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 08:05 Hits: 1

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has asked the Biden administration to move ahead with a U.S. pledge made under the previous administration to invest $300 million in energy infrastructure projects in Central and Eastern Europe as Congress seeks to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

