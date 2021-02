Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 17:52 Hits: 1

A fuel tanker exploded on the Afghan-Iranian border on February 13, causing a massive fire and a chain reaction that destroyed more than 500 trucks carrying natural gas and fuel.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/afghan-iran-border-massive-fire-fuel-tankers-herat/31101432.html