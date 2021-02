Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 10:01 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have begun an investigation on the incident where Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa was photographed allegedly eating at a table with six other people during an event in Cheras. Read full story

