Despite voting to acquit, Mitch McConnell said Donald Trump was "morally responsible for provoking" the deadly attack. Some of the Republicans who did vote to convict the former president explained their decisions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mitch-mcconnell-calls-trump-responsible-for-capitol-riot-after-voting-to-acquit/a-56562173?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf