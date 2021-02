Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 20:27 Hits: 1

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way Saturday for the extradition of an American father and son wanted by Japan in the escape of former Nissan Motor Co. boss Carlos Ghosn.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210213-us-supreme-court-rejects-request-by-ghosn-s-smugglers-to-avoid-extradition