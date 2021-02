Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 03:45 Hits: 2

Catalonia goes to the polls Sunday for an election Madrid hopes will unseat the region's ruling separatists more than three years after a failed bid to break away from Spain.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210214-spain-s-catalonia-holds-regional-election-testing-separatists-strength