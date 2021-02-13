Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 23:32 Hits: 1

Senate Republicans have now acquitted Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Thanks to the Senate's six-year terms, many of the Republicans who set aside their oaths to protect the Constitution in favor of protecting their lord and master, Donald Trump, won't be on the ballot next year. But quite a few of them will be, and several hold very vulnerable seats. They must face a reckoning for their party's failure to hold a dangerous renegade president accountable.

So where do we start? With the 2020 election barely in the rearview, we don’t yet know who our nominees will be in next year’s Senate races, but the good news is, we don't need to wait. ActBlue's Democratic nominee funds allow us to start fundraising for 2022 Democrats right now, and that's exactly what we're going to do.

Republicans won't hold members of their own party accountable, so we have to. Chip in $1 right now to each of these six Senate Democratic nominee funds to flip Republican Senate seats from red to blue in 2022.

These nominee funds will hold all donations in escrow until Democratic primary voters in each state pick candidates for Senate. Then, all the collected contributions will be transferred to the Democratic nominee in one fell swoop as soon as they win their primary. This will give our candidates a huge cash infusion at a time when they'll need it most and set them up to take back Republican seats and expand our Senate majority in 2022.

Daily Kos used these nominee funds to great effect in the past. We raised millions of dollars in 2017 and 2018 for Democratic House nominee funds in dozens of districts that ultimately flipped from red to blue—and made Nancy Pelosi Speaker. We can do something very similar now.

The 2022 Senate map looks good for the Blue Team on paper. Democrats are defending just 14 seats to the Republicans' 20, and four Republican incumbents have already announced their retirement. Three of those four departures are in competitive states—North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania—and more GOP senators may yet announce their retirements in other swing states. However, in a midterm election with an incumbent Democratic president, we can take nothing for granted or we could end up with another 2010- or 2014-style wipeout.

Senate Republicans acquitted Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors twice. So make them pay: Donate $1 right now to each of the Democratic nominee funds targeting vulnerable Senate Republicans in 2022.

