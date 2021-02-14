Digital media workers continue to organize, this week in the war on workers

Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 00:00 Hits: 1

Medium is the latest digital media outlet to unionize, with that news coming Thursday after a “strong majority” of 140 workers signed cards to join the Communications Workers of America.

“I think a lot of people perceive media as this white-collar profession, but the reality of working in a lot of media jobs was really low salaries, bad benefits, very little job stability," Hamilton Nolan, formerly a key worker activist at Gawker—the first digital news company to get a union contract—and now a labor reporter at In These Times, said to CNN. Nolan was commenting on the general trend, which has included union organizing at HuffPost, Salon, Slate, Vox, and more. "One thing that the unions have done across the industry in many, many places is just to put in place a basic safety net for workers.”

It wasn’t just Medium this week, though. Workers at Daily Kos were able to announce that management has voluntarily recognized a union here after a majority of workers signed cards to join the NewsGuild, also a part of the Communications Workers of America. On a personal note, I’m proud to have worked at Daily Kos for nearly 10 years, and I’m proud to be a NewsGuild member for the second time.

● Karen Lewis, the legend-in-our-time former president of the Chicago Teachers Union, died Feb. 7. Following the electrifying teachers strike she led in 2012, Lewis had been planning to run for mayor of Chicago against Rahm Emanuel in 2015 when she was diagnosed with brain cancer. Lewis was an inspirational leader, but also the leader of a truly democratic movement that has stayed strong in the wake of her being forced to step back.

Here are some remembrances of Lewis, beginning with one from her union:

Karen had three questions that guided her leadership: ‘Does it unite us, does it build our power and does it make us stronger?’ Before her, there was no sea of red — a sea that now stretches across our nation. She was the voice of the teacher, the paraprofessional, the clinician, the counselor, the librarian and every rank-and-file educator who worked tirelessly to provide care and nurture for students; the single parent who fought tremendous odds to raise a family; and the laborer whose rights commanded honor and respect. She was a rose that grew out of South Side Chicago concrete — filled with love for her Kenwood Broncos alumni — to not only reach great heights, but to elevate everyone she led to those same heights. But Karen did not just lead our movement. Karen was our movement. In 2013, she said that in order to change public education in Chicago, we had to change Chicago, and change the political landscape of our city. Chicago has changed because of her. We have more fighters for justice and equity because of Karen, and because she was a champion — the people’s champion.

Labor Notes:

The energy that Karen Lewis brought to the teacher union labor movement vibrates through unions across the country. When you see fire in educators who are standing with students and community to demand justice, look in those flames for her unwavering determination—and her wide smile.

WBEZ Chicago:

[CTU Vice President Stacy] Davis Gates said it was Lewis that gave union leaders and teachers in Chicago the conviction to take on the fight. “You see all of the threads and the fruits of her labor manifesting in a way where you don’t have just the one, you have the mightier, you have the more stable, you have a chorus of voices shaking their hand and demanding the justice she embodied as the leader of this union,” she said.

● Relatedly, Chicago teachers again came to the brink of a strike as Mayor Lori Lightfoot sought to force them back into schools without adequate safety measures, but ultimately agreed to an improved school reopening plan.

● Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, are voting on whether to unionize.

All eyes are on Alabama as warehouse workers in Bessemer begin voting today on whether to form Amazon’s first U.S. union. How does the process work? What’s happening behind the scenes? @GrimKim is in Alabama with @RWDSU and @BAmazonUnion organizers to explain. pic.twitter.com/Fy49NV1cPH February 9, 2021

Jeff Bezos says he's proud of working conditions at Amazon. Workers say they're surveilled, treated like robots, and forced to work in a grueling and unsafe environment. Now these warehouse workers in Alabama are organizing to demand change. pic.twitter.com/D7o97ymbLf February 10, 2021

