We Can't Just Move On : AOC Rashida Tlaib Demand Accountability for Deadly Capitol Attack

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 13:34 Hits: 0

As the U.S Senate prepares its impeachment trial of President Trump for inciting the January 6 insurrection, House lawmakers took to the floor Thursday to detail their experiences and demand accountability. We air excerpts from dramatic speeches by Democratic Congressmembers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. “Some are already demanding that we move on or, worse, attempting to minimize, discredit or belittle the accounts of survivors,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “In doing so, they not only further harm those who were there that day and provide cover for those responsible, but they also send a tremendously damaging message to survivors of trauma all across this country, that the way to deal with trauma, violence and targeting is to paper it over, minimize it and move on.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/5/alexandria_ocasio_cortez_rashida_tlaib