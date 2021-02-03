Russia and US Agree To Extend New Start Treaty Until 2026

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 18:54 Hits: 3

Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday announced that her country and the United States extended the term of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) until 2026.

The extension became effective following the exchange of diplomatic notes between the U.S. Embassy and the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The New START agreement, which was first signed by U.S. President Barack Obama and Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, limits each country to only 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 missiles.

According to Zakharova, the extension of this bilateral mechanism of control is vital for maintaining strategic stability and international security.

The final version of the new START agreement was reached as of Jan. 26th. Three days later, it was ratified by the Russian Federation.

Zakharova pointed out that the understanding reached with President Joe Biden's administration would make it possible to leave behind the "destructive" policy applied in recent years by the U.S. towards arms control and non-proliferation matters.

Russia urged the U.S. to respond constructively to its disarmament initiatives and showed its readiness to cooperate in topics such as limitations on intermediate-range nuclear forces.

