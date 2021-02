Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 17:18 Hits: 0

Hundreds of thousands of indigenous women in Peru were the victims of forced sterilizations in the 1990s. Victims, their families and activists have been fighting for redress ever since. Now there seems to be progress.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/peru-hope-for-the-victims-of-forced-sterilizations/a-56551627?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf