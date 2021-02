Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 09:34 Hits: 0

The German military was set to withdraw in March. But the peace process in Afghanistan is not going as planned.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-says-troops-may-stay-longer-in-afghanistan/a-56557403?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf