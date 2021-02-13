The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

David Hockney's Normandy landscapes, celebrating Chinese New Year vaccinations in France

David Hockney's Normandy landscapes, celebrating Chinese New Year vaccinations in France This week began with the launch of the unprecedented second impeachment trial of former US president Donald Trump while Myanmar marked its annual Union Day with hundreds of thousands taking to the street to demand the liberation of Aung San Suu Kyi. With Paris museums closed, many are now looking at churches for their cultural offerings and world famous British painter David Hockney has been prolific during his Normandy lockdown.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210213-trump-s-second-impeachment-vaccinations-in-france-and-david-hockney-s-normandy-landscapes

