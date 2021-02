Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 20:18 Hits: 0

A solitary second half strike by Benjamin Pavard was enough for Bayern Munich to see off Mexico's Tigres in the Club World Cup final. Serial winners Bayern have now won six trophies under coach Hansi Flick.

