Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 15:45 Hits: 0

Bangladesh's garment manufacturers and workers are suffering as the coronavirus pandemic has soured long-term demand and big fashion brands continue to cancel orders.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-bangladesh-s-textile-industry-hit-hard-by-pandemic/a-56552114?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf