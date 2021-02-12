The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Covid-19 vaccines: Is French medical research failing?

Covid-19 vaccines: Is French medical research failing? In the race to create a Covid-19 vaccine, two French hopefuls have slipped from frontrunners to laggards. The Pasteur Institute's decision to stop developing its most promising vaccine candidate came on the heels of Sanofi's announcement that its jab would be delayed. A small Franco-Austrian startup called Valneva is now raising hopes. But the two giants' inability to lead the vaccine race has raised questions about the state of medical research in France. Is this failure simply due to bad luck, or is it a sign of wider problems? FRANCE 24's Julia Sieger and Marie Schuster report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210212-covid-19-vaccine-is-french-medical-research-failing

