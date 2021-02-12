Covid-19 vaccines: Is French medical research failing?

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 14:29 Hits: 0

In the race to create a Covid-19 vaccine, two French hopefuls have slipped from frontrunners to laggards. The Pasteur Institute's decision to stop developing its most promising vaccine candidate came on the heels of Sanofi's announcement that its jab would be delayed. A small Franco-Austrian startup called Valneva is now raising hopes. But the two giants' inability to lead the vaccine race has raised questions about the state of medical research in France. Is this failure simply due to bad luck, or is it a sign of wider problems? FRANCE 24's Julia Sieger and Marie Schuster report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210212-covid-19-vaccine-is-french-medical-research-failing