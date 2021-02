Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 15:53 Hits: 0

The French nuclear attack submarine SNA Emeraude recently conducted a patrol in the South China Sea, Defence Minister Florence Parly announced this week, sparking questions over the timing and tensions in Asia’s hotly contested waters.

