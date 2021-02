Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 16:56 Hits: 0

Dozens of countries rang in the Lunar New Year this Friday, February 12, and although this year's festivities have been curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, people across the globe have been finding ways to celebrate the start of the Year of the Ox, from underwater lion dances to fantastical lantern displays.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210212-lanterns-lion-dances-and-covid-19-lunar-new-year-celebrations-around-the-world