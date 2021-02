Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 16:08 Hits: 0

Roche's arthritis drug tocilizumab cuts the risk of death among patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19, also shortening the time to recovery and reducing the need for mechanical ventilation, results of a large trial showed on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/roche-s-tocilizumab-cuts-deaths-in-hospitalised-covid-19-14174186