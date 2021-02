Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 17:11 Hits: 0

Among the hundreds of thousands who have taken to the streets of Myanmar in recent days have been members of the Southeast Asian nation's many faiths – majority Buddhists as well as Christians, Muslims and Hindus, and dozens of distinct ethnic groups.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/setting-aside-divisions--myanmar-s-ethnic-groups-unite-against-coup-14173916