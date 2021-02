Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 08:54 Hits: 0

SYDNEY: Australia on Friday (Feb 12) moved a step closer to introducing pioneering legislation that would force tech giants to pay for sharing news content, a move that could change how people worldwide experience the Internet. Here is a look at what the proposed rules are, why companies such as ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/australia-big-tech-pay-for-news-content-law-bill-14179658