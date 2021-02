Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 16:31 Hits: 0

Jan Mach had coped with his eastern Czech district hospital's COVID-19 wards filling up - until 22 new arrivals on Monday alone were too much and he had to seek outside help.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/overflowing-czech-hospitals-seek-patient-transfers-as--uk-variant--rages-14182852