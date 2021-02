Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 16:49 Hits: 0

Joe Biden has opened his presidency by taking a visibly harder line on Turkey, with analysts expecting a rocky path ahead between the uneasy allies as their interests increasingly diverge.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-starts-off-tough-on-turkey--with-rocky-path-ahead-14182956