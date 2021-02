Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 18:04 Hits: 0

The top United Nations human rights body called on Myanmar on Friday to release Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials and to refrain from using violence on people protesting against the military coup.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/myanmar-un-us-urge-sanctions-against-military-human-rights-14182988