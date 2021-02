Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 19:59 Hits: 1

The White House said on Friday it was not planning to require passengers to get negative COVID-19 test results before U.S. domestic airline flights after the potential of new rules raised serious concerns among U.S. airlines, unions and some lawmakers.

