Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 05:52 Hits: 1

Opposition to Myanmar's new military regime intensified on Saturday as spontaneous neighbourhood watch groups mobilised to thwart arrests of anti-coup activists and the UN demanded the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/myanmar-protesters-block-arrests-as-un-demands-aung-san-suu-kyi-14187370