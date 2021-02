Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 17:08 Hits: 0

Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama are organizing the largest unionization push since the company was founded. A successful effort could motivate other workers around the country to organize, but it’s an uphill battle.

