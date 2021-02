Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 17:45 Hits: 0

As the ruling Hindu-based party passes laws banning interfaith marriage, couples of differing faiths speak out in favor of true marriage.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/0212/A-love-project-to-counter-religious-stereotypes-in-India?icid=rss