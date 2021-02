Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 11:26 Hits: 1

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to revitalize postwar institutions, address shortcomings in democratic governance, and launch a global attack on the virus. Ending the pandemic and building a better future will, above all, require the world to develop new norms to replace worn-out, insular beliefs.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-reveals-need-for-new-norms-by-beverley-mclachlin-2021-02