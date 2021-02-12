Ralph Nader on Corporate Crime, Holding Boeing Accountable for 737 MAX Deaths Biden's First Weeks

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 13:38 Hits: 7

Legendary consumer advocate Ralph Nader says the U.S. is experiencing a “corporate crime wave,” and that the Trump administration’s $2.5 billion settlement with Boeing over the manufacturer’s faulty 737 MAX jets amounts to a “slap on the wrist.” Boeing’s faulty planes were involved in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people in 2018 and 2019, including Nader’s 24-year-old grandniece Samya Stumo. Nader says the Biden Justice Department should reopen the previous administration’s settlement and hold Boeing fully accountable. “This is just another example of giant companies getting away with their corporate criminality — a shocking sweetheart deal, an insult to the memories of the lost ones, and further endangering the safety of air travelers in the future,” he says.

