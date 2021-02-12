Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 12:30 Hits: 5

In Tunisia, ten years after the revolution, the transition to democracy has not been easy and many Tunisians wonder what they have gained or lost in the past decade. In the city of Sidi Bouzid, where the self-immolation of street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi on December 17, 2010 sparked the Arab Spring, those who were wounded in the 2011 protests lament the lack of justice and official recognition from the state. Our correspondents report on the bittersweet legacy of Tunisia's revolution.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/revisited/20210212-tunisia-ten-years-on-a-bittersweet-legacy-for-the-birthplace-of-arab-spring