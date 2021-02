Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 13:38 Hits: 5

CHENNAI (Reuters) - At least 12 people were killed in a fire at a firecracker factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Friday, police said. Read full story

