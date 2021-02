Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 14:25 Hits: 6

Notwithstanding the recent spectacular surge in its price, Bitcoin will remain an asset without intrinsic value whose market value can be anything or nothing. Only those with healthy risk appetites and a robust capacity to absorb losses should consider investing in it.

