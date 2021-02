Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 08:46 Hits: 8

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could face more jail time over a defamation case for describing a World War II veteran as a traitor. The charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-s-alexei-navalny-faces-more-jail-time-in-slander-case/a-56544202?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf