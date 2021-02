Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 08:46 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: It was a modest yet meaningful Chinese New Year celebration for Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong who was among many who had to forgo the balik kampung trip to have the traditional reunion dinner with family. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/12/modest-yet-meaningful-cny-for-dr-wee-family-in-the-new-norm