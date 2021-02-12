President Biden Eliminates Funding For Mexico-US Border Wall

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 02:14 Hits: 2

U.S. President Joe Biden canceled on Thursday the Mexico-U.S. border wall's funding, one of Donald Trump's most expensive migratory policies.

Biden sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repealing the 2019 national emergency declaration that allowed Trump to expand the wall by reallocating $600 million from the Treasury Department and $6.1 billion from the Defense Department to Homeland Security to fund the building of the wall.

"I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted," the president said. Biden had announced that it would make such a move during his first day in office as he carries out its migration policy.

"I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end," Biden explained.

Although the Mexico-U.S. border wall has been expanded throughout various U.S. administrations, reaching 1000 km by the time Trump took office, the former president built 727 km of infrastructure during his mandate.

