The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Tunisia To Acquire Russian Vaccine

Category: World Hits: 6

Tunisia To Acquire Russian Vaccine

The Russian Ambassador to Tunisia Sergei Nikolaev reported on Thursday that both countries are negotiating the acquisition of the Sputnik V vaccine as soon as possible.

RELATED:

Paraguay Approves Emergency Use of Russian Vaccine

"The Tunisian Ministry of Health approved on January 30 the use [of Sputnik V] in the national territory. The supply of the Russian vaccine is being negotiated in the shortest possible time," the official said.

Thus far Algeria, Nigeria, and Tunisia have registered the Sputnik V vaccine in Africa. This week Russian authorities expect the vaccine to be registered in 25 countries with larger markets such as Brazil and India.

According to the results of phase III of the Sputnik  V clinical trials published by the scientific magazine The Lancet, the vaccine has 91.6 safety and efficacy, which turns it into one of the most reliable COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Tunisia-To-Acquire-Russian-Vaccine-20210211-0022.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version