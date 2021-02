Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 07:16 Hits: 6

The Australian Open was thrown into chaos Friday after Melbourne was ordered into a snap five-day lockdown, with fans banned and players to compete in a biosecure "bubble".

