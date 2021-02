Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 07:11 Hits: 6

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections have started to rise again in Hungary, probably due to the spread of the variant of the disease first detected in Britain, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. Read full story

