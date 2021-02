Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 13:08 Hits: 1

In the UK, up to 100 children are now admitted to hospital each week with a dangerous novel post-viral syndrome. In April 2020, there were only about 30 per week. Minorities are hit the hardest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-more-cases-of-postviral-syndrome-in-uk-children/a-56523410?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf