Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 15:41 Hits: 1

Voters in Belarus will get a chance to vote on a new constitution in 2022, according to Alexander Lukashenko. He also hinted at leaving power, but opposition rejected his declarations of change as empty promises.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-lukashenko-hints-at-leaving-but-not-today/a-56537777?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf