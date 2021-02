Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 18:26 Hits: 4

With the lockdown in Germany set to last at least until March 7, and with public support for restrictions wavering, we talk to psychologists and communicators about the challenges and pitfalls facing the government.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-how-to-combat-pandemic-fatigue/a-56539062?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf