Thursday, 11 February 2021

From ghosts, to beauty queens and inflatable bathtubs … Young protesters in Myanmar are turning to humour and creativity as a way to gain international attention and spread their message on social media as they demonstrate against the military coup that overthrew the country's democratically elected government on February 1.

