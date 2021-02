Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 18:23 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Myanmar's acting president and several other military officers and warned there could be more economic punishment as Washington responds to the military coup. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/12/us-slaps-sanctions-on-myanmar-in-response-to-military-coup