Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 16:58 Hits: 4

President Joe Biden’s decision to cut off U.S. support to the Saudi coalition is “welcome news” but does not mean the path to peace in Yemen will be easy.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0211/Is-Biden-s-curb-on-Saudi-aid-enough-to-bring-peace-to-Yemen?icid=rss